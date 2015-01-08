FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Tesco to pull out of 49 planned UK store developments
January 8, 2015

BRIEF-Tesco to pull out of 49 planned UK store developments

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Tesco Plc

* CEO says to pull out of 49 planned UK store developments

* CEO says plans to cut UK overhead costs by about 30 percent

* CEO declines to give number on targeted head office job cuts

* CEO says funding of group is very good, isn’t pressure for us to do anything hasty (regarding future of assets)

* CEO says appointed Goldman Sachs with a brief to review all options for Dunnhumby

* CEO says full review of property portfolio will conclude by 2014-15 year end Further company coverage: (Reporting By James Davey)

