BRIEF-Tesco says recovery will be a "multi year effort"

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Tesco Plc
* Says pension valuation due in May, consultation on changes in june, implementation Feb 2016
* CEO says investors understand not paying final dividend is right thing to do
* CEO says Trevor Masters to be international CEO, Ken Towle MD Central Europe and Turkey to leave business
* CEO says don’t need to own Dunnhumby to get benefit from it
* CEO says firm's recovery will be a "multi year effort"