BRIEF-Tesco says recovery will be a "multi year effort"
#Market News
January 8, 2015 / 12:36 PM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Tesco says recovery will be a "multi year effort"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 8 (Reuters) - Tesco Plc

* Says pension valuation due in May, consultation on changes in june, implementation Feb 2016

* CEO says investors understand not paying final dividend is right thing to do

* CEO says Trevor Masters to be international CEO, Ken Towle MD Central Europe and Turkey to leave business

* CEO says don’t need to own Dunnhumby to get benefit from it

* CEO says firm’s recovery will be a “multi year effort” Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Editing by Neil Maidment)

