LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - LONDON, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Tesco PLC : * Says Tesco Lotus Retail Growth Freehold and Leasehold Fund (TLGF) to invest in a further five Tesco Lotus-anchored shopping malls in Thailand * Expansion will bring the total number of assets in the fund to 22 shopping malls, geographically diversified across Thailand