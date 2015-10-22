FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tesco hires Citigroup as joint corporate broker
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 22, 2015 / 7:31 PM / 2 years ago

Tesco hires Citigroup as joint corporate broker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 22 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco Plc said it hired Citigroup Inc as joint corporate broker, replacing Deutsche Bank.

Citigroup will work alongside existing broker Barclays Plc , Tesco said.

The move follows a shake-up of the food retailer’s business, which saw a new finance chief parachuted in and the replacement of its old auditor, PricewaterhouseCoopers, with Deloitte.

Tesco said last September it had overstated first-half profits by 250 million pounds ($385 million) due to incorrectly booking payments from suppliers, a figure it later raised to 263 million pounds.

The scandal led to the suspension, then exit, of several senior executives, and sparked investigations by Britain’s Serious Fraud Office, accounting watchdog the Financial Reporting Council and a grocery industry watchdog.

$1 = 0.6496 pounds Reporting by Rama Venkat Raman in Bengaluru; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.