FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Patrick Cescau to step down from Tesco board - Times
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 3, 2014 / 5:16 PM / 3 years ago

Patrick Cescau to step down from Tesco board - Times

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Tesco’s senior independent director Patrick Cescau plans to resign from the board of the troubled British retailer next year, The Times newspaper said on Wednesday.

Cescau, who has been at Tesco since Feb 2009 and is also non-executive chairman of InterContinental Hotels Group, will leave Tesco once he has led the search for a new chairman to replace Richard Broadbent.

Tesco were not immediately available for comment.

The departure of Cescau, who had been linked as a possible replacement for Broadbent, would be the latest of many at Tesco following an accounting scandal and succession of profit warnings.

Citing Cescau’s friends, the Times said Cescau believed Tesco’s new chief executive, Dave Lewis, would benefit from a new team around him to lead the group through a turnaround.

Broadbent said on Oct. 23 that he planned to step down as chairman. (Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.