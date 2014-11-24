FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CP Group says keen to buy Tesco's Thai operations if put up for sale
November 24, 2014

CP Group says keen to buy Tesco's Thai operations if put up for sale

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BANGKOK, Nov 24 (Reuters) - Charoen Pokphand Group (CP), Thailand’s largest agribusiness conglomerate, is keen to buy Tesco Plc’s operations in Thailand if the British retailer decided to sell, the group’s chairman said on Monday.

“We are keen to buy if Tesco decides to sell,” Dhanin Chearavanont told reporters.

Dhanin, the country’s second-richest man, sold the local supermarket chain to Tesco more than 15 years ago.

CP Group was in talks to buy a stake in LH Bank PCL, which is owned by LH Financial Group, but no deal was reached, he said. (Reporting by Khettiya Jittapong; Editing by Viparat Jantraprap and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

