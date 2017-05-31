Tesco to trial Currys PC World concessions in big UK stores

LONDON, May 31 (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain's biggest retailer, said on Wednesday it had struck a deal with electricals group Dixons Carphone to trial Currys PC World concessions in some of its largest stores.

As shoppers increasingly use smaller convenience stores and shop online, Tesco, in common with Britain's other major supermarket groups, is looking to refit its once bustling superstores with new attractions such as rival retail brands to fill empty space.

The aim is to make the space profitable and avoid store closures.

Under the Tesco/Dixons Carphone deal, the first Currys PC World store will open in July at Tesco’s Milton Keynes Extra store, in central England followed by a second concession at its Weston Favell Extra store in Northampton, central England, later in August.

A range of Currys PC World products will be on offer in the outlets, including televisions, computers, white goods and accessories.

Tesco already has third-party outlet deals with firms such as fashion retailer Arcadia and health foods retailer Holland and Barrett.

Sainsbury's, Britain's second-biggest supermarket group, trialled Argos concessions in its larger stores before taking over its owner Home Retail for 1.1 billion pounds ($1.41 billion) last year. ($1 = 0.7788 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey. Editing by Jane Merriman)