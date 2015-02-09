FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tesco eyes majority stake sale of data unit Dunnhumby - source
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
U.S.
Protesters pour into St. Louis streets after murder acquittal for ex-cop
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 9, 2015 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

Tesco eyes majority stake sale of data unit Dunnhumby - source

Neil Maidment

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest retailer Tesco is pursuing the sale of a majority stake in its data-gathering arm Dunnhumby, rather than an outright exit or flotation, a source familiar with the situation told Reuters on Monday.

Tesco said in January it would slash costs and sell assets to fund lower prices and mend its finances, as new boss Dave Lewis plots the supermarket’s fight back from years of market share losses, an accounting scandal and debt-ratings downgrades.

As part of that plan, Goldman Sachs was appointed to explore strategic options for Dunnhumby, which analysts value at between 800 million pounds ($1.2 billion) and 2 billion.

“Tesco wouldn’t want to 100 percent exit from Dunnhumby”, the source, who did not wish to be named, said. “And I don’t think there would be any sort of flotation.”

$1 = 0.6572 pounds Additional reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton and David Holmes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.