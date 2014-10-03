Tesco says "has no current plans" for rights issue

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Troubled British grocer Tesco “has no current plans” for a rights issue, a spokesman for the firm said on Friday.

He was responding to media speculation that Tesco could raise around 3 billion pounds ($4.82 billion) through a share issue to prop up its balance sheet.

Tesco is reeling from an accounting scandal after it overstated first-half profit by 250 million pounds, with over 4 billion pounds knocked off its stock market value. (1 US dollar = 0.6223 British pound) (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton)