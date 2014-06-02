FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tesco CEO creates two executive roles in latest turnaround move
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 2, 2014 / 10:36 PM / 3 years ago

Tesco CEO creates two executive roles in latest turnaround move

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 2 (Reuters) - Tesco Plc, Britain’s biggest retailer, is creating two roles on its executive committee, Chief Executive Phil Clarke said on Monday, hoping to “reshape” the company and meet changing customer needs amid price cuts and a weak food market.

Jill Easterbrook, who is currently running Tesco's emerging health and well-being businesses, will become the chief customer officer. Matt Atkinson will take on the role of chief creative officer, Clarke said. (link.reuters.com/xar79v)

The supermarket operator is expected to report on Wednesday its worst quarterly performance in its key home market since Clarke took the helm in 2011.

He is two years into a turnaround plan for the British market which contributes two-thirds of sales and profit at Tesco, the world’s third-largest retailer after Wal-Mart and Carrefour. (Reporting by Richa Naidu in Bangalore; Editing by Leslie Adler)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.