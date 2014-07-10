FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesco close to naming M&S CFO as new FD - source
July 10, 2014

Tesco close to naming M&S CFO as new FD - source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, is close to naming Marks & Spencer ’s Chief Financial Officer Alan Stewart as its new finance director, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Tesco has been looking for a new finance chief since Laurie McIlwee announced his intention to quit in April.

Earlier on Thursday Sky News reported that Stewart’s move to Tesco is close to being finalised and could be announced as soon as Thursday.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Kate Holton

The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
