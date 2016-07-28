FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Tesco's latest salvo in grocery war - free fruit for kids
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
Harvey aftermath
Hurricane annals: Two Katrina survivors connect in Houston flood
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
World business
For Russian bank, a tale of breakneck growth
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
Exchange-traded funds
Withdrawals from U.S.-based stock funds ease
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
July 28, 2016 / 11:01 PM / a year ago

Tesco's latest salvo in grocery war - free fruit for kids

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 29 (Reuters) - Tesco on Friday unveiled its latest weapon in a drive to improve its image and win share in the cut-throat British grocery market - free fruit for children while their parents shop.

Hammered by changing shopping habits, the rise of German discounters Aldi and Lidl and an accounting scandal, Tesco has been fighting back under Chief Executive Dave Lewis who took charge in Sept. 2014.

Britain's biggest retailer said the free fruit initiative, being launched in over 800 stores, will see it provide apples, soft citrus and bananas to under sixteens. Children accompanied by an adult can pick one free piece from a stand at the front of the store.

"We're Britain's biggest greengrocer, so we want to make it easier for parents to get their children eating more healthily," said Matt Davies, Tesco CEO for the UK and Ireland.

Tesco declined to reveal the anticipated cost of the initiative.

A spokesman said Tesco sells over 2,500 tonnes of citrus fruits and up to 4,000 tonnes of bananas every week. The firm has about 42 million shopping transactions a week.

Last month Lewis said Tesco's recovery was gaining momentum as the firm reported a second straight quarter of UK underlying sales growth. However, the supermarket's share price is still down 26 percent over the last year. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.