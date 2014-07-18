FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tesco to develop 4,000 British homes
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Honda Motor Co
July 18, 2014 / 3:21 PM / 3 years ago

Tesco to develop 4,000 British homes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 18 (Reuters) - Tesco Plc, Britain’s biggest retailer, plans to develop some 4,000 homes in Britain using land purchased for new supermarkets that it no longer intends to build.

Last year, in response to changing customer shopping habits, Tesco decided to reduce the amount of new store space it builds each year, building fewer large stores. Where it no longer intends to develop sites, it will sell them, lease them or develop them for housing.

“We are currently working on plans for over 4,000 homes across the UK, either by building them ourselves or selling our sites to housing developers,” the grocer said in a statement on Friday.

Tesco’s move could help ease Britain’s chronic housing shortage, which is helping drive house price rises.

It will also allow the firm monetise some of its property assets. Britain’s average house price was 183,462 pounds ($313,000) in June, according to data from mortgage lender Halifax.

$1 = 0.5862 British Pounds Reporting by James Davey. Editing by David Clarke

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.