FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tesco shuffles marketing team
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 28, 2012 / 11:56 AM / in 6 years

Tesco shuffles marketing team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, said it has shuffled its marketing team as the firm seeks to bounce back after a shock profit warning last month.

An internal announcement from Tesco seen by Reuters on Tuesday said Carolyn Bradley, UK marketing director for the last four years, will become group brand director reporting to deputy chief executive and chief marketing officer Tim Mason.

Bradley will be succeeded as UK marketing director by David Wood, currently commercial director in Hungary and a former Kraft and Unilever executive.

The appointments were made on the same day data from market research firm Kantar WorldPanel showed Tesco’s UK market share had fallen to levels not seen since 2005.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.