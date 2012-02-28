Tesco shuffles marketing team

LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, said it has shuffled its marketing team as the firm seeks to bounce back after a shock profit warning last month.

An internal announcement from Tesco seen by Reuters on Tuesday said Carolyn Bradley, UK marketing director for the last four years, will become group brand director reporting to deputy chief executive and chief marketing officer Tim Mason.

Bradley will be succeeded as UK marketing director by David Wood, currently commercial director in Hungary and a former Kraft and Unilever executive.

The appointments were made on the same day data from market research firm Kantar WorldPanel showed Tesco’s UK market share had fallen to levels not seen since 2005.