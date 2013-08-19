FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tesco fined for misleading customers over strawberries price
Sections
Featured
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Puerto Rico
Residents line up for diesel as fuel imports begin to unclog
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
August 19, 2013 / 12:31 PM / 4 years ago

Tesco fined for misleading customers over strawberries price

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 19 (Reuters) - Tesco has been fined 300,000 pounds ($468,400) by a British court for misleading consumers over the pricing of strawberries.

The case, brought by Birmingham City Council against Britain’s biggest retailer, relates to the misleading price of a 400g punnet of strawberries at stores in 2011.

The strawberries were marked at half price when a higher previous price had only been charged for a short period.

Tesco apologised for the error.

“We sell over 40,000 products in our stores, with thousands on promotion at any one time, but even one mistake is one too many,” said a spokeswoman for the firm.

She said that since 2011 staff had been given additional training and reminded of their responsibilities to ensure Tesco always adheres to pricing guidelines.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.