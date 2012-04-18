Tesco unveils 1 bln stg revamp for UK business

LONDON, April 18 (Reuters) - Tesco, the world’s No. 3 retailer, said it would spend 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) this year overhauling its core UK business as it seeks to win back market share, restore sales growth and calm nervous shareholders.

It said on Wednesday that the blueprint to revitalise its most important market, which includes 0.4 billion pounds of capital investment, would focus on improving staffing levels, smartening up stores and delivering better prices and ranges.

The focus on stemming falling sales in the UK means that for the group as a whole capital expenditure will be cut to 3.3 billion pounds in the coming year from 3.8 billion last year. Tesco also said its U.S. business would break even later than previously anticipated.

The firm dominates Britain’s grocery sector with a 30 percent market share but in January issued its first profit warning in 20 years.

Last month Chief Executive Philip Clarke, who succeeded long-standing boss Terry Leahy in March 2011, jettisoned the head of Tesco’s UK business, adding the role to his other duties and shouldering the day-to-day burden of getting the group back on track.

The uphill task facing Clarke mirrors that of Georges Plassat, incoming chief executive at Carrefour, who takes the helm at the world’s second biggest retailer in June with a brief to turn around the group.

Carrefour, hit by both the euro zone crisis and longer-term structural problems, last week reported a plunge in demand for discretionary purchases like clothing and electricals and a deteriorating performance at its core French hypermarkets.

Tesco said group profit before tax and one-off items rose 1.6 percent to 3.9 billion pounds in the year to Feb. 25 2012.

That was broadly in line with an average forecast of 3.88 billion pounds, according to a poll of 20 analysts compiled by the company, and up from 3.81 billion pounds made in the 2010/2011 year.

Trading profit in Britain, where Tesco accounts for about one in every 10 pounds spent in shops and makes over 70 percent of its trading profit, fell 1 percent, with sales at stores open at least a year falling 1.6 percent in the final quarter.