FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tesco: meeting with India trade min on retail policy reassuring
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 10, 2013 / 8:01 AM / in 4 years

Tesco: meeting with India trade min on retail policy reassuring

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, May 10 (Reuters) - Tesco Plc’s chief executive said on Friday that a meeting with India’s Trade Minister Anand Sharma on the country’s retail policy had been reassuring, even as Britain’s biggest retailer awaits clarifications on foreign investment.

Foreign retailers have been awaiting more clarity on the issues of mandatory sourcing from the country and investment in backend infrastructure after India opened its $500 billion retail sector to foreign supermarkets in September last year.

”I think it was important today that we heard from the minister about some of the small concerns we have. There’ll be important points of clarification in the months ahead, Chief Executive Philip Clarke told reporters.

“We’re very pleased with the meeting. Reassured. And now we need the important points of clarification and then you’ll be hearing more from us.”

Tesco has business ties with Tata Group owned Trent’s Star Bazaar hypermarket chain.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.