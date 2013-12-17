FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesco plans India's first foreign supermarket investment
December 17, 2013 / 11:46 AM / 4 years ago

Tesco plans India's first foreign supermarket investment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MUMBAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - Tesco Plc has applied to invest in India’s Trent Hypermarket Ltd, the British retailer said on Tuesday, making it the first foreign investor in India’s multi-brand retail sector.

The world’s third largest retailer made an application to India’s Foreign Investment Promotion Board and plans to invest $110 million, an official at the Indian trade ministry said.

A statement from the Trent said Tesco wanted approval to buy a 50 percent stake in the company, which operates its Star Bazaar hypermarket chain in the western state of Maharashtra and neighbouring Karnataka.

The decision brings much-needed relief to the government, which allowed foreign investors in India’s supermarket sector in September 2012 but had failed to see a single application until now.

Trent is a unit of India’s Tata Group.

