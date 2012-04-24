FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Tesco's UK market share ticks up - Kantar
Sections
Featured
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Technology
Waymo demanded $1 billion in settlement talks with Uber
Winds fan California wildfires
U.S.
Winds fan California wildfires
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
Energy and Environment
Paris to banish gas cars by 2030
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
April 24, 2012 / 11:21 AM / in 5 years

CORRECTED-UPDATE 1-Tesco's UK market share ticks up - Kantar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

* UK grocery market share 30.7 pct in 12 weeks to April 15
    * Compares with 30.2 pct in 12 weeks to March 18
    * YoY sales growth 4.2 percent vs market growth of 5 percent

    By James Davey	
    LONDON, April 24 (Reuters) - Tesco Plc's UK grocery
market share improved over the last month as Britain's biggest
retailer stepped up couponing and promotional activity in the
wake of a shock profit warning in January, industry data showed
on Tuesday.	
    Market researcher Kantar WorldPanel said on Tuesday Tesco's
share of the UK grocery market was 30.7 percent in the 12 weeks
to April 15.	
    That represented an improvement on the 30.2 percent reported
in the prior month, but was still down on the 30.9 percent
reported in April 2011.  	
    The January profit alert was Tesco's first in living
memory. 	
    Last month the world's third largest retailer parted company
with the CEO of its UK business and last week it outlined a plan
to revive its UK business by spending over 1 billion pounds
($1.6 billion) on more staff, better stores and online shopping.
      	
    Kantar said Tesco's year-on-year sales growth was 4.2
percent in the 12-week period, lagging market growth of 5
percent but an improvement on growth rates seen so far this
year.	
    The market researcher said market growth of 5 percent was
the highest since January 2010 but was mainly fuelled by food
price inflation rather than real volume increases.	
    "The discounters and Waitrose (the upmarket chain owned by
John Lewis ) are outperforming the middle ground as
shoppers polarise their spend," said Kantar director Edward
Garner, also highlighting record market shares at Aldi and Lidl.	
    Among the UK's top-four grocers, Wal-Mart Stores Inc's
 Asda's 8.3 percent growth was the strongest, reflecting
the conversion of Netto stores acquired last year, followed by J
Sainsbury Plc with growth of 5.4 percent.	
    Last month Sainsbury beat forecasts for fourth-quarter
sales.  	
    Following is Kantar's summary of market share and sales 	
(stg):	
    	
             12 wks    12 wks    pct
             to Apr    to Apr    change
             15 2012   17 2011   
 Total till  31.54     30.37     3.8
 roll        bln       bln       
 Total       24.04     22.90     5.0
 grocers     bln       bln       
 Total       23.50     22.38     5.0
 multiples   bln       bln       
 	
    Market share (percent)	
             12 wks    12 wks    pct
             to Apr    to Apr    change
             15 2012   17 2011   in sales
 Tesco       30.7      30.9      4.2
 Asda        17.6      17.0      8.3
 Sainsbury   16.6      16.6      5.4
 Morrison    11.9      12.1      3.6
 Co-operati  6.5       6.9       -0.8
 e                               
 Waitrose    4.5       4.3       9.0
 Aldi        2.7       2.2       27.9
 Lidl        2.8       2.6       11.1
 Iceland     2.0       1.9       9.1

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.