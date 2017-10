ISTANBUL, Nov 6 (Reuters) - Tesco Kipa, the Turkish affiliate of the world’s No.3 retailer Tesco, has started preliminary talks to buy a majority stake in Turkish grocer Uyum Gida, the company said in a statement to the Istanbul Stock Exchange.

At the end of September Uyum had 55 stores in the Marmara region of Turkey, with the vast majority in Istanbul.