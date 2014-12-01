Tesco CEO Dave Lewis to lead UK business

LONDON, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Troubled retailer Tesco has announced a new management structure that will see group chief executive Dave Lewis take over the day to day leadership of its main UK operation on a temporary basis.

In other changes to Tesco’s executive committee that will take effect on Jan. 1, Robin Terrell, the firm’s multi-channel director who stepped in to lead the UK business in September following the discovery of a profit mis-statement, will become Tesco’s “head of customer”.

Tesco also said on Monday that Jason Tarry, formerly head of clothing, had been appointed “head of commercial” for the UK and the group, while Jill Easterbrook, currently chief customer officer, had been appointed to lead the grocer’s business transformation programme.

Benny Higgins will take on responsibility for group strategy in addition to his role leading Tesco Bank.

Tesco has seen its market value halve after the accounting errors compounded a succession of profit warnings. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mark Potter)