Tesco UK personnel director quits supermarket
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
December 11, 2015 / 12:31 PM / 2 years ago

Tesco UK personnel director quits supermarket

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain’s biggest supermarket, said on Friday it has parted company with another veteran director, the second to resign this week.

Tesco said Judith Nelson, the UK and Ireland people director, had quit after 22 years at the company.

It said she will be replaced by Natasha Adams, currently business support director.

Nelson’s departure follows the resignation of Jill Easterbrook, group business transformation director, on Monday.

Tesco posted a 55 percent slump in first-half pretax profit in October but said it was trading ahead of expectations and outperforming rivals.

Its shares hit an 18-year low this week on worries over the strength of its Christmas trading. (Reporting by James Davey; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
