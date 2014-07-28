FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesco says Alan Stewart to start CFO job Dec. 1
July 28, 2014

Tesco says Alan Stewart to start CFO job Dec. 1

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, July 28 (Reuters) - Tesco’s new chief financial officer, Alan Stewart, will start work at Britain’s biggest retailer on Dec. 1, the firm said on Monday.

Stewart quit as Marks & Spencer’s CFO on July 10 to join Tesco but a six-month notice period and the triggering of a non-compete clause in his contract meant a period of so-called “garden leave” before he could start his new job.

Separately, M&S confirmed that Carl Dawson will join the business from Tesco as IT director on Sept. 1.

Reporting by James Davey; editing by Neil Maidment

