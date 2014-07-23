FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesco pulls finance director photo from corporate website
July 23, 2014 / 12:40 PM / 3 years ago

Tesco pulls finance director photo from corporate website

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, July 23 (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, has removed a photo on its corporate website of Alan Stewart, its newly appointed chief financial officer (CFO), after rival Marks & Spencer (M&S) complained he was technically still its employee.

After M&S was alerted to the picture on Wednesday, it asked Tesco to remove it from the site, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters.

Stewart quit as M&S CFO on July 10 and is on so-called gardening leave, unlikely to start work at Tesco before the end of the year due to a six-month notice period and a non-compete clause in his contract.

Tesco’s website had earlier shown a head and shoulders photo of “Chief Financial Officer Alan Stewart.” There is currently no photo and Stewart is now described as “incoming Chief Financial Officer.”

Stewart’s picture had sat alongside that of Chief Executive Philip Clarke, although Tesco said on Monday Clarke was being ditched as CEO to be replaced by Unilever’s Dave Lewis on Oct. 1.

Both M&S and Tesco declined to comment. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by David Holmes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
