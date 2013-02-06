Tesco takes own-brand spaghetti bolognese off shelves

LONDON, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Tesco said on Wednesday it had pulled its own-brand frozen spaghetti bolognese from its stores as a precaution after the manufacturer Findus withdrew a beef product on the advice of its supplier.

The product withdrawals follow revelations that beef products sold at some of Britain’s major supermarkets and chain Burger King contained horsemeat. This has prompted investigations into suppliers.

Findus removed its beef lasagne on the advice of its supplier, which also produces Tesco’s Everyday Value spaghetti bolognese. It did not name the supplier, which Tesco said was France’s Comigel.

“Following the withdrawal of Findus beef lasagne, which is produced by Comigel, we have decided to withdraw our frozen Everyday Value Spaghetti Bolognese, which is produced at the same site, as a precautionary measure,” a Tesco spokesman said.

“There is no evidence that our product has been contaminated and the meat used in the Findus product is not used in our product,” he said. “However, we have decided to withdraw the product pending the results of our own tests.”

Findus said it had removed its beef lasagne after the supplier said it had a labelling issue with the item.

Food retailer Aldi also said it had withdrawn two frozen beef products that were also supplied by Comigel from its stores after it was told that the products did not “conform to specification.”

Last week, Tesco, the Co-operative group and Aldi fired Silvercrest Foods, a supplier owned by Ireland’s most powerful beef baron, for selling them burgers shown to contain horsemeat.