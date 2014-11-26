FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Compass boss rules himself out of Tesco chairman job
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Best of Emmys
Entertainment
Best of Emmys
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 26, 2014 / 9:57 AM / 3 years ago

Compass boss rules himself out of Tesco chairman job

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Richard Cousins, the current chief executive of Compass, the world’s biggest catering firm, has ruled himself out of the running to succeed Richard Broadbent as chairman of Tesco, the troubled British grocer.

“I am 100 percent focused on Compass so I will not be taking the Tesco chair, I‘m far too young,” Cousins told Reuters on Wednesday after Compass posted results.

Cousins joined Tesco’s board as a non-executive director on Nov. 1 and media speculation had linked him with taking on the chairman role next year.

Broadbent said on Oct. 23 he planned to step down in the wake of an accounting scandal at the firm. (Reporting by Li-mei Hoang, writing by James Davey, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.