UPDATE 1-Two non-executive directors to quit Tesco board

LONDON, Feb 26 (Reuters) - Changes to the make-up of Tesco’s board continued apace on Thursday with Britain’s biggest retailer saying two of its non-executive directors will leave at the end of the month.

The firm said Jacqueline Tammenoms Bakker had indicated her wish to retire having completed six years on the board, while Liv Garfield wants to concentrate fully on her new role as CEO of British water supplier Severn Trent.

Tesco is still reeling from last year’s four profit warnings and a 263 million pounds ($408 million) profit overstatement that sent its shares to a 14-year low and drew stinging criticism of the board’s financial oversight.

In a separate statement on Thursday, the retailer said that its UK and group wine director Dan Jago would return to the business. He had been suspended in connection to the investigation into the accounting scandal.

“We have now concluded the investigation and as a result, Dan will be returning to work in March. We’d like to thank Dan for his professionalism and co-operation throughout this process,” the company said in an emailed statement.

In December, it was announced that another of the suspended senior managers, Matt Simister, would return as group food sourcing director.

The return of those senior managers comes as changes continue at the very top of the business.

Richard Broadbent will be succeeded as Tesco chairman by John Allan on March 1. A new chief executive, Dave Lewis, and finance director, Alan Stewart, were appointed last year.