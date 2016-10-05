FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Tesco sees no let up in food deflation in UK market
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
October 5, 2016 / 7:15 AM / a year ago

Tesco sees no let up in food deflation in UK market

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 5 (Reuters) - Britain's biggest retailer Tesco sees no let up in deflation in the UK grocery market any time soon, its boss said on Wednesday.

"As we look at the market and as we predict forward we still see some deflation in the market place," Chief Executive Dave Lewis told reporters.

"That's a reality we faced into the last two years and we think we will continue to face into, certainly into the short term," he said, adding that the market remained "very challenging".

Lewis was speaking after Tesco reported first-half results.

Separately on Wednesday, a survey published by the British Retail Consortium reported a record drop in the cost of food and found little sign of price rises on the back of sterling's sharp fall since June's Brexit vote. (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.