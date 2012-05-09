CORRECTED-Tesco to manage its 6 bln pound British pension scheme

* Has received FSA approval

* Aims to reduce dependence on consultants

By Anjuli Davies

LONDON, May 8 (Reuters) - Tesco, the world’s No.3 retailer, is to manage its British pension scheme, one of the largest in the country still offering defined benefits, to maximise returns and cut dependence on consultants.

Tesco Pension Investment, which has received approval from the Financial Services Authority, will be led by Steven Daniels, previously group chief investment officer of LV= Asset Management.

“We are building a high-calibre in-house team to help manage our growing scheme and reduce dependence on external providers,” Lucy Neville-Rolfe, executive director of corporate and legal affairs at the British group said on Tuesday.

The long-term investment strategy and management of the scheme’s 6 billion pounds ($9.7 billion) assets, covering over 170,000 employees will remain the ultimate responsibility of The Pension Trustees.

Tesco, one of only four FTSE 100 companies still offering a defined benefit scheme, is consulting on changes to its pension scheme announced in March.

It became one of the first major British companies to propose changing the retirement age to 67 from 65. It also plans to switch the way it calculates inflation on its pension assets using the consumer prices index (CPI) instead of the retail prices index (RPI).

The CPI excludes inflation measures such as house prices and, as such, could lead to a 20 percent reduction in retirement income, Hargreaves Lansdown estimated.

A combination of rising life expectancy and widening deficits has made it more onerous for companies to continue funding defined benefit schemes.

It is not the first time pensions schemes have moved in-house. Barclays set up a similar FSA-registered investment arm, Oak Pensions Asset Management in 2010 as did the Universities Superannuation Scheme last year.

Tesco, battling to recover from a shock profit warning for 2012/13, slashed expansion plans for its British business in April and said it would spend over 1 billion pounds improving stores and online shopping.