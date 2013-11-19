FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tesco to sell off land near stores in Poland
Sections
Featured
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Puerto Rico
Without power, isolated and paralyzed
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
U.S.
Most Americans split with Trump on firing protesting athletes: poll
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
Cyber Risk
SEC chair grilled by Senate over cyber breach, Equifax
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
November 19, 2013 / 5:46 PM / 4 years ago

Tesco to sell off land near stores in Poland

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Nov 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s Tesco, battling plunging profits in mainland Europe, is to sell off land around its stores in Poland for development to make the sites more attractive to shoppers.

“In order to attract complementary services such as restaurants and other leisure facilities to some of our existing stores in Poland, we intend to sell areas of undeveloped land next to some of our stores,” a spokesman for the world’s No. 3 retailer said on Tuesday.

Last month Tesco, which has invested 1 billion pounds ($1.6 billion) in a turnaround plan for its core British market, reported second-quarter underlying sales declines in all ten of its overseas markets. Like-for-like sales fell 4.5 percent in Poland.

The firm also posted a 68 percent slump in first-half trading profit in its European division, made up of Poland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Slovakia, Turkey and Ireland.

Poland is Tesco’s largest central European market with over 400 stores.

Thirty-five properties, totalling 30 hectares, intended for commercial developments and located largely near existing Tesco stores, have been put up for sale, said Cushman & Wakefield, the real estate services firm which is advising and representing the retailer in the sale process.

Shares in Tesco closed down 0.3 percent at 357 pence, valuing the business at about 29 billion pounds.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.