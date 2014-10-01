FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK watchdog launches investigation into Tesco accounting scandal
Sections
Featured
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
Exchange-traded funds
Mutual fund managers try new bet: themselves
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Opioids
How the opioid crisis is blowing a hole in finances of small towns
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 1, 2014 / 6:15 AM / 3 years ago

UK watchdog launches investigation into Tesco accounting scandal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 1 (Reuters) - Tesco said Britain’s financial watchdog had started a full investigation into the company in the wake of an accounting scandal which wiped 3 billion pounds ($4.86 billion) from the British grocer’s stock market value last month.

“Tesco will continue to co-operate fully with the Financial Conduct Authority and other relevant authorities considering this matter,” the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Tesco announced on Sept. 22 that it had overstated first-half profit by 250 million pounds - effectively its third profit warning in two months. It suspended four senior executives and launched its own investigation, calling in forensic accountants and lawyers. (1 US dollar = 0.6174 British pound) (Reporting by Sarah Young, editing by James Davey)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.