FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tesco recalls squash after complaints of "foul" smell
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 28, 2015 / 9:31 PM / 3 years ago

Tesco recalls squash after complaints of "foul" smell

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 28 (Reuters) - UK retailer Tesco Plc has recalled its No Added Sugar Double Concentrate Apple and Blackcurrant squash drink after getting complaints from customers regarding a foul smell coming from them.

“A flavor additive, which is not part of the ingredients for this product, has been added in error. The additive is called Dimethyl Disulphide and is a common ingredient in food products. It is an approved additive and poses no food safety risk,” a Tesco spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The company said this addictive has a strong odor, similar to garlic which customers are likely to find unpleasant.

Tesco said customers can return this product(750ml and 1.5l), open or unopened, to any Tesco store.

“Only products bought since the New Year may be affected. They will have a best before date of October 2015,” the spokesperson added.

The company said it investigated the complaints with its supplier. (Reporting by Shivam Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.