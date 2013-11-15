FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesco recalls some ice cream after pain relief tablets found in cones
November 15, 2013 / 10:12 PM / 4 years ago

Tesco recalls some ice cream after pain relief tablets found in cones

LONDON, Nov 15 (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, on Friday recalled an ice cream product after pain relief tablets were found in two of its own-brand chocolate and nut cones.

Britain’s Food Standards Agency (FSA) said the retailer had undertaken a precautionary recall of all boxes of four Tesco Chocolate and Nut Ice Cream Cones with a “best before” date up to and including July 2014.

A spokeswoman for Tesco said the police had been informed and the company was working with the supplier to investigate the incident.

“We have not confirmed if this was tampering or not but we are urgently investigating this incident with our supplier and ask customers to return this product to their local store,” the spokeswoman said, declining to give the location of the discovery.

The FSA said in a statement that no other Tesco products were known to be affected.

