LONDON Feb 27 Britain's biggest retailer, Tesco
, is replacing 1,700 deputy managers at its "Express"
convenience stores with lower paid "shift leaders" in a
restructuring of the business, it said on Monday.
The supermarket group, which agreed a 3.7 billion pound
($4.6 billion) merger with wholesaler Booker last month,
said it would abolish deputy manager positions at its 1,800
Express stores and instead create 3,300 shift leader roles.
It said the changes would result in a net increase of about
1,500 positions, increasing the number of staff serving
customers on the shop floor.
This week, about 1,700 deputy managers will begin a 60-day
consultation process and would be offered shift leader
positions, alternative roles in other Tesco stores or
redundancy.
"For any that do make the change from deputy manager to
shift leader we'll be financially supporting them," a Tesco
spokesman said.
In October, Tesco Chief Executive Dave Lewis set out a plan
to earn between 3.5 pence and 4 pence of operating profit for
every pound spent by shoppers by 2019-20, up from 2.18 pence
now.
The plan was predicated on sales rising and operating costs
being cut by 1.5 billion pounds through efficiencies in stores
and its distribution network, as well as from procurement
savings.
Last month Tesco proposed a shake-up of its distribution
network that would result in the loss of a net 500
jobs.
Tesco is Britain's biggest private sector employer with a
staff of more than 310,000.
($1 = 0.8057 pounds)
