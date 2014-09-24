FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UK accounting watchdog to study Tesco book-keeping probe
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 24, 2014 / 9:52 AM / 3 years ago

UK accounting watchdog to study Tesco book-keeping probe

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s accounting regulator said on Wednesday it will study the outcome of retailer Tesco’s probe into book-keeping mistakes before deciding whether to take enforcement action.

Tesco unveiled accounting mistakes in supplier contracts on Monday, forcing the company to cut its profit outlook and correct a trading update it made in August. It has opened an internal investigation.

The FRC said in a statement it does not have powers to monitor or require restatement of unaudited trading statements. Trading updates do not have to be checked by an external accounting firm.

“It will consider the outcome of the investigation announced by the company and determine whether it should take regulatory action,” the FRC said in a statement. (Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.