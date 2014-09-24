UK accounting watchdog to study Tesco book-keeping probe

LONDON, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Britain’s accounting regulator said on Wednesday it will study the outcome of retailer Tesco’s probe into book-keeping mistakes before deciding whether to take enforcement action.

Tesco unveiled accounting mistakes in supplier contracts on Monday, forcing the company to cut its profit outlook and correct a trading update it made in August. It has opened an internal investigation.

The FRC said in a statement it does not have powers to monitor or require restatement of unaudited trading statements. Trading updates do not have to be checked by an external accounting firm.

“It will consider the outcome of the investigation announced by the company and determine whether it should take regulatory action,” the FRC said in a statement. (Reporting by Huw Jones; editing by Jason Neely)