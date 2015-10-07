FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
October 7, 2015 / 6:15 AM / 2 years ago

Tesco first-half profit more than halves

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s biggest supermarket Tesco on Wednesday posted a 55 percent slump in first-half profit, showing the scale of the financial damage wrought by discount groups and raising questions over boss Dave Lewis’ turnaround plan.

In line with recent market data, Tesco showed a steady improvement in trading in its home business and it reiterated its full-year outlook, however it said the market remained challenging and it stood ready to invest more if needed.

Tesco said it made an operating profit before one-off items, its new headline performance measure, of 354 million pounds ($540 million) in the six months to Aug. 29, its fiscal first half.

That compared to 779 million pounds made in the first half of the grocer’s 2014-15 year. It also said it would retain its Dunnhumby data business. ($1 = 0.6558 pounds) (Reporting by James Davey; writing by Kate Holton; editing by Paul Sandle)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
