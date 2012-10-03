UPDATE 1-Tesco says UK sales improving

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, on Wednesday posted a small rise in quarterly underlying sales in its home market after 18 months of decline, indicating changes introduced after a shock January profit warning were starting to make an impact.

The world’s third-largest stores group, which makes over 60 percent of its trading profit in Britain, said sales at UK stores open over a year, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, were up 0.1 percent in the 13 weeks to Aug. 25, its fiscal second quarter.

That compares with analysts average forecast of flat sales and represents a significant improvement on a first-quarter decline of 1.5 percent.

In April Tesco Chief Executive Philip Clarke unveiled a plan to invest 1 billion pounds ($1.61 billion) to stem a steady decline in market share to Wal-Mart Stores’ Asda, J Sainsbury and Morrisons, as well as discounters Aldi and Lidl.

All that investment was largely responsible for the firm’s first fall in profits in nearly two decades.

First half group trading profit fell 10.5 percent to 1.6 billion pounds, while UK trading profit fell 12.4 percent to 1.1 billion pounds - both in line with analysts’ expectations.

The group has used the money to recruit 8,000 additional permanent staff to give customers better service, devoted more store space to food, given stores a warmer look and feel, revamped food ranges and invested more in lower prices, money-off vouchers and marketing, making better use of customer information gleaned from its Clubcard loyalty scheme.

Tesco has also increased spending on internet and smartphone services, expanded its online range and rolled out its Click & Collect service of buying online for pick up in store.

“I am encouraged by our customers’ initial responses to the changes we have made - but there is much more to be done,” said CEO Philip Clarke.

Group sales increased 1.4 percent to 36 billion pounds.

Tesco’s problems are not confined to Britain.

Questions remain over its long-term commitment to U.S. chain Fresh & Easy where trading losses narrowed by just 1 million pounds to 72 million pounds.

Also in South Korea, Tesco’s biggest overseas market, legislation allowing local governments to impose shorter trading hours is hurting sales.

Tesco is paying an interim dividend of 4.63 pence.

Shares in Tesco, down 12 percent over the last year, closed Tuesday at 331 pence, valuing the business at 26.6 billion pounds.

Separately on Wednesday Sainsbury posted a 1.9 percent rise in underlying sales for the 16 weeks to Sept. 29, beating analysts’ expectations.