FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tesco posts flat quarterly sales in UK
Sections
Featured
1926-2017
HUgh Hefner
1926-2017
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
Puerto Rico
With cell service crippled, Puerto Ricans look skyward for a signal
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Earnings Season
October 2, 2013 / 6:17 AM / 4 years ago

Tesco posts flat quarterly sales in UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain’s biggest grocer that is 1-/2 years into a recovery plan, posted flat quarterly sales in its home market as 1 billion pounds ($1.62 billion) of investment failed to translate into rising sales in its key home market.

Britain’s biggest retailer and the world’s third largest said on Wednesday sales at UK stores open over a year, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, showed zero growth in the 13 weeks to Aug. 24, its fiscal second quarter.

That compares to analysts’ forecasts in a range of flat to down 0.5 percent and does represent an improvement on a first quarter decline of 1 percent.

Tesco, which trails America’s Wal-Mart and France’s Carrefour in annual sales, said group trading profit fell 7.6 percent to 1.59 billion pounds in the six months to Aug. 24 - in line with analysts’ forecasts.

Earlier on Wednesday Tesco said it would inject retail assets and $558 million in cash into a hypermarket joint venture with China Resources Enterprise.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.