FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tesco says UK sales improving
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 3, 2012 / 6:15 AM / 5 years ago

Tesco says UK sales improving

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, on Wednesday posted a small rise in quarterly underlying sales in its home market after 18 months of decline, indicating changes introduced after a shock January profit warning are starting to make an impact.

The world’s third-largest stores group, which makes over 60 percent of its trading profit in Britain, said sales at UK stores open over a year, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, were up 0.1 percent in the 13 weeks to Aug. 25, its fiscal second quarter.

That compares with analysts average forecast of flat sales and represents a significant improvement on a first-quarter decline of 1.5 percent.

In April Tesco unveiled a plan to invest 1 billion pounds ($1.61 billion) to stem a steady decline in market share to Wal-Mart Stores’ Asda, J Sainsbury and Morrisons, as well as discounters Aldi and Lidl.

That investment was largely responsible for Tesco’s first fall in profits in nearly 20 years.

First half group trading profit fell 10.5 percent to 1.6 billion pounds ($2.58 billion), while UK trading profit fell 12.4 percent to 1.1 billion pounds - both in line with analysts’ expectations.

“We continue to act decisively to tackle challenges and seize opportunities across the group,” said Chief Executive Philip Clarke.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.