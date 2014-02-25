BRIEF-Tesco says pounds not percentage "is the measure of margin success"

Feb 25 (Reuters) - Tesco PLC : Investor and Analyst Seminar * Says pounds not percentage “is the measure of margin success” * Says existing financial framework remains appropriate for the medium term * Says guidance set out April 2013 on trading profit growth, ROCE, dividend

growth maintained * Sees further reduction in net new space in UK to 0.7 million sq ft in 2014-15 * Plans additional incremental investment of 200 million stg on UK price cuts * Plans to open about 150 convenience stores in UK per year