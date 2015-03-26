FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tesco's F&F clothing stores seen opening in Russia in June
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
March 26, 2015 / 11:51 AM / 2 years ago

Tesco's F&F clothing stores seen opening in Russia in June

Olga Sichkar

2 Min Read

MOSCOW, March 26 (Reuters) - Tesco Plc’s F&F clothing brand will open its first outlets in Russia in the capital Moscow in June, a local partner of retailing businesses said on Thursday.

Debruss, which is the Russian franchise operator for British department store group Debenhams Plc, said it would open two F&F outlets in June, followed by one more in August, in Moscow shopping malls.

Two of the three will be shops within Debenhams stores, it said.

Tesco declined to comment.

Sources familiar with the matter said in February last year that F&F would partner with Debruss to expand into Russia.

Tesco, which launched F&F in the UK and Ireland in 2001, has been expanding the brand internationally.

The move into Russia comes as the local economy heads towards recession and consumer confidence touches record lows following Western sanctions against Moscow over its role in the Ukraine conflict and a drop in oil prices.

Debruss is opening its second Debenhams store in the Aviapark mall in Moscow in August. (Reporting by Olga Sichkar; Additional reporting and writing by Maria Kiselyova; Editing by Elizabeth Piper and Mark Potter)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.