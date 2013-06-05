FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesco reverts to quarterly sales decline in UK
#Market News
June 5, 2013 / 6:11 AM / 4 years ago

Tesco reverts to quarterly sales decline in UK

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, June 5 (Reuters) - Tesco, the world’s third-biggest retailer, slipped back to an underlying sales decline in the UK in the first quarter, raising doubts about a costly recovery plan for its home market.

The firm, whose profit fell for the first time in two decades in the year that ended Feb. 23, has spent 1 billion pounds ($1.5 billion) on a fightback plan for Britain, where it makes about two thirds of revenue and profit.

It said on Wednesday sales at UK stores open over a year, excluding fuel and VAT sales tax, fell 1 percent in the 13 weeks to May 25.

That compares with analysts’ forecasts of a fall of 0.5 to 1 percent, according to a Reuters poll, and a rise of 0.5 percent in the fourth quarter of the previous financial year, which was Tesco’s strongest quarterly outcome in three years.

Tesco, which trails Wal-Mart and Carrefour in annual sales, said total first quarter sales increased 2.7 percent, excluding petrol.

“Conditions outside the UK remain challenging and we have broadly maintained our performance from the fourth quarter of last year,” said Chief Executive Phil Clarke.

