FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tesco says not stocking some soft drinks due to supply issues
Sections
Featured
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
California wildfires
Thousands more evacuated from 'unwieldy beast' California fires
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 9, 2015 / 11:30 PM / 3 years ago

Tesco says not stocking some soft drinks due to supply issues

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s Tesco said on Monday it had stopped stocking some soft drinks in its outlets due to supply issues.

The comment follows a report by The Grocer magazine last week that the supermarket chain had pulled Coca-Cola's Schweppes drinks from its stores after clashes over pricing. (bit.ly/1E1NuAS)

“Due to a supply issue, we have had to temporarily adjust some of our soft drinks ranges. We continue to work in close collaboration with our suppliers, to provide our customers with the best products, the greatest value and fantastic availability” a Tesco spokesperson said. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew Hay)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.