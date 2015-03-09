Tesco says not stocking some soft drinks due to supply issues

March 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s Tesco said on Monday it had stopped stocking some soft drinks in its outlets due to supply issues.

The comment follows a report by The Grocer magazine last week that the supermarket chain had pulled Coca-Cola's Schweppes drinks from its stores after clashes over pricing. (bit.ly/1E1NuAS)

“Due to a supply issue, we have had to temporarily adjust some of our soft drinks ranges. We continue to work in close collaboration with our suppliers, to provide our customers with the best products, the greatest value and fantastic availability” a Tesco spokesperson said. (Reporting by Rishika Sadam in Bengaluru; editing by Andrew Hay)