Hyundai Department Store says considering bid for Tesco's S.Korean unit
June 9, 2015 / 1:05 AM / 2 years ago

Hyundai Department Store says considering bid for Tesco's S.Korean unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 9 (Reuters) - Hyundai Department Store Co Ltd is considering bidding for Tesco Plc’s South Korean unit, but nothing has been decided, a Hyundai spokesman said on Tuesday.

Troubled British retailer Tesco has hired HSBC to explore a sale of its South Korean operations, valued at about $6 billion, people familiar with the matter told Reuters last week.

Hyundai Department Store has a market capitalisation of around 3.4 trillion won ($3 billion). ($1 = 1,117.3000 won) (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

