S.Korean snack maker Orion considering bid for Tesco unit
#Non-Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 15, 2015 / 6:27 AM / 2 years ago

S.Korean snack maker Orion considering bid for Tesco unit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 15 (Reuters) - South Korea’s Orion Corp said on Monday it is considering bidding for British supermarket retailer Tesco PLC’s South Korean unit, valued at about $6 billion.

Orion, a snack maker and manufacturer of the “Choco Pie” dessert, said it has made no decisions on whether to pursue a formal offer. It received an information memorandum about the sale of the Tesco unit, Homeplus, an Orion spokesman told Reuters previously.

Tesco has hired HSBC to explore a sale of its South Korean operations, people familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this month. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)

