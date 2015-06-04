FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesco hires HSBC to explore sale of $6 bln S.Korea unit-sources
#Financials
June 4, 2015 / 9:08 AM / 2 years ago

Tesco hires HSBC to explore sale of $6 bln S.Korea unit-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, June 4 (Reuters) - British retailer Tesco is exploring the sale of its South Korean operations, valued at about $6 billion, and has hired HSBC as the financial adviser, people familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

The potential sale of Tesco’s biggest operations outside of its home market in the U.K. comes after the company unveiled in April its worst ever annual loss, hit by a one-off 7 billion pounds ($10.7 billion) write-down.

Tesco and HSBC declined to comment. The sources declined to be identified as the discussions are confidential. ($1 = 0.6525 pounds) (Reporting by Denny Thomas and Prakash Chakravarti at IFR/BasisPoint; Additional reporting by James Davey in LONDON; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

