Affinity, Carlyle among early bidders for Tesco's S.Korean unit-media
#Funds News
June 24, 2015 / 11:47 PM / 2 years ago

Affinity, Carlyle among early bidders for Tesco's S.Korean unit-media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEOUL, June 25 (Reuters) - Private equity firms Affinity Equity Partners, Carlyle Group and CVC Capital Partners were among 7 to 8 preliminary bidders for Tesco’s South Korean unit, a Korean newspaper reported on Thursday.

The Korea Economic Daily said private equity firms MBK Partners, Goldman Sachs Principal Investment Area, TPG and snackmaker Orion Corp were also among the preliminary bidders that expressed interest for the around $6 billion business, citing an unnamed investment banking source.

Tesco has hired HSBC to explore a sale of its South Korean operations, people familiar with the matter told Reuters earlier this month.

Spokesmen for Affinity, MBK, CVC and Orion could not be immediately reached. Goldman Sachs declined to comment. (Reporting by Joyce Lee; Editing by Richard Pullin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
