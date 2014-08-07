FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
S&P downgrades Tesco on prospects of profit margins weakening further
August 7, 2014 / 12:01 PM / 3 years ago

S&P downgrades Tesco on prospects of profit margins weakening further

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON, Aug 7 (Reuters) - Ratings agency Standard & Poors downgraded Tesco on Thursday, saying Britain’s biggest retailer would see no let-up in competition in its home market, resulting in weakening profitability and continued pressure on sales.

S&P said it had lowered its long-term corporate credit rating on the company to “BBB” from “BBB+”, affirmed its “A-2” short-term corporate credit rating, and said it outlook for the group was negative.

Tesco, which has about a 29 percent share of the British grocery market, has been losing ground to rivals, like discounters Aldi and Lidl at the bottom end and Waitrose at the top end.

It issued a profit warning last month and ditched its chief executive, Philip Clarke, turning to outsider Dave Lewis from Unilever to replace him and come up with a strategy to turn around the group.

“The downgrade reflects our view that Tesco’s profitability will continue to weaken because market pressure in the UK will remain persistently high, and even intensify, over the next 12 months,” Standard & Poors said.

“In our view, Tesco’s efforts to improve its operating performance in its home market and in its international operations have not been successful at combating the structural and enduring changes to the competitive landscape and consumer behaviour.” (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

