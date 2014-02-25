FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tesco to accelerate UK turnaround plan
Sections
Featured
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
February 25, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

Tesco to accelerate UK turnaround plan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Feb 25 (Reuters) - Britain’s Tesco, the world’s No. 3 retailer, is to accelerate a turnaround plan for its key home market, stepping-up the pace of large store revamps, growth in online and convenience channels and price cuts.

In a statement published ahead of an investor and analyst seminar later on Tuesday, the group also said it plans a further significant reduction in planned net new space growth.

It said this will mean group capital expenditure will be reduced to no more than 2.5 billion pounds ($4.2 billion) per year for at least the next three financial years.

In the 2012-13 year Tesco’s group capital expenditure was 3 billion pounds, or 4.1 percent of sales, a reduction of 0.7 billion pounds on the previous year.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.