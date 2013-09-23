FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tesco eyes slice of tablet market with "Hudl"
#Market News
September 23, 2013 / 9:32 AM / 4 years ago

Tesco eyes slice of tablet market with "Hudl"

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON, Sept 23 (Reuters) - Tesco, the world’s No. 3 retailer, has entered the intensely competitive tablet market with a low-priced own-brand product that it hopes will boost online shopping and drive sales of digital entertainment content.

The British firm said on Monday its “Hudl” device, which has a seven inch screen and runs Google’s Android operating system, would be priced at 119 pounds ($190), taking on a market dominated by Apple, Samsung and Amazon .

Tesco is attempting to revive its fortunes in its home market after losing share to rivals but has suffered a series of setbacks this year, including the discovery across Europe of horsemeat in products labelled as beef.

In June the firm posted a drop in quarterly underlying sales in Britain, resuming a trend seen for most of the past three years and raising doubts about its 1 billion pounds ($1.60 billion) turnaround plan.

